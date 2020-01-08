Buhari congratulates Adeduntan, First Bank MD, on International Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Plc, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, on his award of Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the president, the award is a vote of confidence on Nigerian professionals, many of who rank among the very best in the world.

“The fact that Cranfield School of Management is giving Adeduntan the award because `he exemplifies the values of the school’ and serves as `role model to students and potential students’, is an endorsement that should make every Nigerian proud,’’ the president noted.

Adeduntan attended Cranfield School of Management in 2004 as British Chevening Scholar.

He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (CIBN) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). (NAN)