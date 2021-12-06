Buhari congratulates Adama Barrow over re-election in The Gambia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja congratulated President Adama Barrow of The Gambia on his re-election for a second term of five years.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the President also congratulated The Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for dutifully handling the electoral process.

The Nigerian leader equally commended Gambians for their high sense of civility, maturity and patriotism at the election

President Buhari assured Barrow and all Gambians of Nigeria’s commitment and partnership as they collectively work on making the country better and stronger for posterity.

Barrow, a 56-year-old former security guard and property developer, defeated five rivals, including his former political mentor, Ousainou Darboe, 73, who was the main challenger in at election held on Saturday. (NAN)

