Buhari congratulates 16-year old Nigerian on success at World Golf Championship

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Iyeneobong Essien, a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, on finishing second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational in Northern Ireland.

According to preaisential Spokesman, Femi Adesina,the President saluted the achievements of the youngster, who currently tops the junior player cadre in Nigeria, and has been credited with over 20 medals since she won her first medal at the age of five.

President Buhari joined all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country by demonstrating that hardwork and determination pays, wishing the golfer more spectacular success in her career.

