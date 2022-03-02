Buhari congratulates 10th Emir of Jama’are, Nuhu Wabi

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Nuhu Wabi on his appointment as 10th Emir of Jama’are in Bauchi State, succeeding his father, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi, who reigned on the throne for 52 years.

The president’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president congratulated family members, Jama’are Emirate Council, government and people of Bauchi state on the choice which took into consideration his wealth of experience working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Bauchi State Civil Service and rising to the position of a Permanent Secretary.

Buhari however advised the traditional ruler to ensure full commitment to the well-being of his domain, especially in keeping civic duties and working for the greater good of the country. (NAN)

