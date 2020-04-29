Buhari confirms Prof. Sharubutu’s appointment as Executive Secretary, ARCN

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the confirmation of the Acting Executive Secretary of the Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria, ARCN, Prof. Garba Sharubutu on substantive capacity.

The confirmation is contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, dated April 27, signed by its permanent secretary, Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu, and obtained by Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

“I write to convey the approval of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, President and Commander in Chiel of the Armed Forces for your appointment as Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) with effect from 16 April 2020 for an initial period of Five (5) years.

“Your appointment is in recognition of your dedication and commitment to service delivery as well as immense contribution to the Development of the Green Alternative Programme (GAP).

“It is expected that you would bring your wealth of experience to bear on the activities of the Council and ensure the continuous implementation of its mandate in accordance with extant laws and other subsisting rules and regulations,” the letter titled, “Appointment as Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria,” reads.