Buhari confirms Ogbanga as CSO Rep on NEITI NSWG

By Emmanuella Anokam

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the nomination of Dr Mina Ogbanga as a member of the National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Ogbanga’s confirmation was made official with the presentation of a letter of appointment to her in Abuja, by the Secretary of General Services, Dr Maurice Mbaeri, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Ogbanga will represent the Civil Society constituency on the Board of NEITI, also known as the NSWG.

The letter of confirmation reads in part: “I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as member of the National Stakeholders Working Group of the NEITI.

“The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from Jan. 17, 2023,” it read.

The development followed a keenly-contested election to select a representative, held on March 8, 2023, by civil society organizations where she emerged as winner.

Reacting to the development, Ogbanga said indeed this remained a collective feat to steer the CSO space on the Board of NEITI and address the clear needs of the constituency and beyond.

She said as a newly-elected representative of CSOs on the NSWG, the task ahead to enhancing the extractive space for societal transformation was key.

“It is therefore with unreserved humility that I accept my confirmation as the CSO Representative on the NEITI Board.

“I look forward to working with all cadres of Civil Society to ensure an inclusive leadership where no one is left behind. I call for support from all stakeholders to join hands as we strive to achieve success on this journey,” Ogbanga added.

While appreciating all who contributed to making the journey possible so far through their votes and participatory activities, she noted that the role of CSOs and development partners in nation building could not be overemphasised.

“This is a task for all. We need to forge ahead and ensure that we make society and the extractive sector better than we found it.

“Let’s make this initial four years the best for Nigerians at home and in diaspora,” she added. (NAN)