Buhari confirms Biu as FRSC Corps Marshal, appoints others

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved fresh appointments for heads of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, revealed that Buhari has appointed Dauda Ali Biu as Corp Marshal/ Chief Executive Officer, FRSC.Before the confirmation, he was acting Corps Marshal of FRSC.

Also, the President has reappointed Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye as Director General, NAFDAC .

The president also appointed Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director General of the NLRC, among others.

Accordingvto bassey, “President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the following new appointments /renewals: Dauda Ali Biu, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Corp Marshal/ Chief Executive Officer – 23rd December,2022 for an initial term of four (4) years.

“Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Renewal of appointment as Director-General – 1st December,2022 for a final term of five (5)years.

“Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Renewal of appointment as Director-General – 21st November,2022 for a final term of four (4)years.

“Engr. Bello Sani Gwarzo, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Renewal of appointment as Executive Director (Planning) – 23rd November, 2022 for a final term of three (3) years.

“Engr. Olatunji Babalola, Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Renewal of appointment as Executive Director (Engineering) – 23rd November, 2022 for a final term of three (3) years.

“Engr. Adewale Adeoye, Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Renewal of appointment as Executive Director(Planning & Design) – 23rd November, 2022 for a final term of three (3) years.

“Bashir Bala Zango, Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority, Renewal of appointment as Executive Director (Planning) – 23rd November, 2022 for a final term of three (3) years

“Mrs Omonuiu Mary Nwabunor, Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority, Renewal of appointment as Executive Director (Agricultural Services) – 19th December, 2022 for an initial term of three (3) years.”

According to Bassey, the President has congratulated all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.