Buhari confirms Adeniran as Surveyor-General of the Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mr Taiwo Adeniran as the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGOF).



Mr Abu Michael, Head of Press and Public Relations, office of the SGOF, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.



According to Michael, the appointment was conveyed in a letter singed by Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing. The letter was dated Jan. 29, 2020.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Adeniran, before his confirmation, had acted as SGOF since Oct. 2019, following the retirement of Kurfi Muhammed, his predecessor.



“The appointment is for a term of four years in the first instance and is renewable upon satisfactory performance,” the letter said. (NAN)

