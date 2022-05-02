Buhari condoles with victims of Lagos building collapse

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, the president is pained by this tragic incident, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site.

Buhari saluted the courage and determination of the first responders, national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State, and compassionate Nigerians.

He noted that their immediate actions in the aftermath of the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several persons, including many children.

The President regrettably, noted that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become increasingly embarrassing.

He, therefore, urged the relevant state authorities to work closely with professional bodies to put a halt to these unfortunate but preventable incidents.

Buhari wished those injured a speedy recovery and prayed for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

