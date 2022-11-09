Buhari condoles with victims of Anambra chemical market explosion

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the chemical market explosion in Onitsha Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president said he shared the pain of loss with those who had investments in the market.

He also prayed that almighty God would grant the injured quick recovery.

Buhari urged all emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims.

He also charged the security agencies to ensure thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to avoiding a recurrence in the future. (NAN)

