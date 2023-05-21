Buhari condoles with UN, family over passing of renowned Demographer, Morah

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and staff of the multilateral institution and agencies, over the loss of revered demographer, Dr Benson Morah, 78.

The president, in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, commiserated with the family, friends and professional associates of the administrator, development and population expert.

Buhari noted that the deceased shared his knowledge and skills in Nigeria, Africa and other continents, heading many missions of the UN, and leading in strategy planning and implementation.

The president believed Morah, a former Director of the UNFPA, who started his work in Nigeria, stayed the course of human development, and seflessly served many nations with distinction.

He prayed that the God would recieve the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)