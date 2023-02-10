Buhari condoles with UAE counterpart over mother in-law’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the United Arab Emirates Presidential Court following the demise of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi.

Maryam Al Falasi was the mother of Sheikha Salama, the wife of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, Buhari told the UAE leader, who doubles as the Emir of Abu Dhabi, that he was deeply saddened by the demise of his mother in-law.

Buhari commended the Emir for always keeping cordial relationships with the government and people of Nigeria.

“The heartfelt condolences of the citizens of Nigeria are with the government and people of the UAE at this difficult moment.

”May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the president said. (NAN)