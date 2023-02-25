Buhari condoles with THEWILL publisher, family of Princess Roseline Oganah

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the Oganah family of Ogbe-Obi, Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom in Delta over the passing of their matriarch, Princess Roseline Oganah (née Uzomah), 83 years.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari urged the grieving family to find solace in the good works of Oganah.

He said that the deceased lived a warm and elevating life and touched many lives with her kindness, particularly as a civil servant before retirement.

The president condoled with her family members, which include Austyn Ogannah, who is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, THEWILL Newspaper and Downtown Magazine.

Buhari prayed for the repose of her soul. (NAN)