Buhari condoles with The Nation Editor, Yusuf Alli, over mother’s death



By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Hawau Odee, mother of Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor of The Nation newspaper.

Buhari, in a condolence message issued by his Media Aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, said that the deceased would be remembered for filling people’s lives with happiness and joy.

According to him, her philanthropic efforts will continue to mark her legacy through generations, going forward.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family members to take solace in the good record left behind by their mother.

He said: “The deceased will be remembered for filling people’s lives with happiness and joy.

”Condolences to Yusuf Alli and the rest of the family and her admirers. May her soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the president has congratulated a revered scholar, teacher and writer, Prof. Bankole Omotosho, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, joined the family, friends and professional colleagues of the renowned scholar to share in the joy of the occasion.

He acknowledged Omotosho’s contributions to the understanding of African history, culture and significance in the global community, mainstreaming the traditional icons, folklores and value for humanity and his attempt to draw attention to the need for balance in relationships.

According to him, the scholar has more to share, with many years of research in Arabic and English Literature, and travelling across the world to teach and inspire generations, with many following his footsteps.

The president prayed that the God would continue to favour the scholar with good health and strength. (NAN)