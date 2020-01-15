Buhari condoles with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to the leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi over the death of his wife, Aishatu Usman Bauchi.

In his reaction after receiving the news of the death, President Buhari said, “it is with a heavy heart and grief that I received the news of the death of your devoted wife, Hajiya Aishatu.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the president to have said the late Aisha “was an exemplary woman and a devoted mother whose virtues should be a fountain of inspiration to all members of the family.”

While expressing his sympathy to the family, President Buhari prayed to God to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant her eternal bliss in paradise.(NAN)