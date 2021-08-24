Buhari condoles with Senator Bukar Ibrahim over loss of daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserates with former Governor of Yobe State Sen. Abba Bukar Ibrahim and members of the family on the loss of his daughter, Aisha.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity, Buhari said “it is such a painful thing for a father to bury a child, but urges the family to accept the will of the Almighty”.

The President prayed that Allah forgives the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljannah firdaus.

He also prayed for strength for family and friends to bear the irreparable loss.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...