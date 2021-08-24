Buhari condoles with Senator Bukar Ibrahim over loss of daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari has with former State Sen. Abba Bukar and members the family on the loss daughter, Aisha.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity, Buhari said “it is such a painful thing for a father to bury a child, but urges the family to accept the will the Almighty”.

The President prayed that Allah forgives the shortcomings the deceased and grant her Aljannah firdaus.

He also prayed for strength for family and friends to bear the irreparable loss. 

