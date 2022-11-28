Buhari condoles with Sen. Wamakko over wife’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko over the death of his wife, Hajiya Atika.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I received the news of your wife’s demise.

“The loss of a woman who was a significant part of your life, being the mother of your children, is particularly a deep pain to handle.

“As you mourn the death of your dear wife, I send you my heartfelt sympathy over this irreparable loss. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with aljanna.

“May Allah comfort you and members of your family and grant you the emotional strength to overcome this great loss. Amin.” (NAN)