Buhari condoles with Sen. Felix Bajomo over wife’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with Sen. Felix Kolawole Bajomo and family, over the passing of his wife of over 57 years, Rosalind Bajomo, aged 79.

The President, in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja joined family, friends and associates of the lawmaker in mourning the late Rosalind.

He noted that late Rosalind was pillar of support to her husband, children and grandchildren, and a committed member of the Anglican Church of Ascension.

Buhari also noted the outpouring of testimonies on life and times of the matriarch, particularly her strength in pursuing good for people and works of charity.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would grant the departed peaceful rest, and stretch his arms of comfort over the family. (NAN)