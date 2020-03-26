Buhari condoles with Prof. Yadudu on passing of Mom, Hajiya Hama Yahuza

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Prof. Auwal Yadudu and his family on the death of his mother, Hajiya Hama Yahuza, 98, praying that almighty God will comfort them.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu said in a statement Thursday, “the President sends condolences to all family members and associates of the departed matriarch, whose virtues of living a life of piety and charity will be sorely missed by her loved ones and community.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed.