Buhari condoles with President, Patriotic Elders Forum, Bature, over son’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to Dr Bature Abdulaziz., President of the Patriotic Elders Forum following the death of his son, Faisal.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

In the message to Bature, an ardent political activist and supporter of the Buhari brand, the president said:

“Our deepest condolences on the loss of Faisal. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased. (NAN)