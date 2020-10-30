Buhari condoles with President Kabore of Burkina Faso over father’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening spoke on phone with President Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso to commiserate with him and the nation following the demise of the president’s 90-year old father, Bila Kabore.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigerian leader said: “I am deeply pained and saddened to hear of the death of your beloved and respected father.

‘`He was an outstanding leader who cared for all. His life was devoted towards the progress of the Burkinabe nation and its people.

‘`May God give you, the family and the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Nigeria, please accept our heartfelt condolences.

‘`May God repose his soul.”

The deceased was a distinguished Burkinabe, who served as Minister of Finance in the 60s, a board member of the country’s Central Bank and at one-time, the Vice Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).(NAN)