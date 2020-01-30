Buhari condoles with President, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with National President of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, Architect Ifeanyi Odedo, on the death of his wife, Nnedinma Elizabeth, at the age of 57.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday,

Buhari urged the widower, friends, colleagues, nuclear and extended family members in Nnobi and Nnewi, Anambra State, to take heart, and be comforted in the fact that the departed lived a pious life, to which all and sundry bear testimony.

“The death of a wife and mother is always painful, particularly one so vibrant and young. Please take solace in the quality of life she lived,” he said.

While the rites of passage begin for the departed on Friday, culminating with interment on Feb. 7 in Nnobi, Anambra, the President noted that “we would always be remembered by the good deeds we had done, when we inevitably go the way of all flesh.”(NAN)