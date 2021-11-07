Buhari condoles with people, govt. of S/Leone over Freetown oil tanker deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari the sympathies of the entire nation are with the government and people of Sierra Leone, the fuel tanker explosion Freetown, the country’s capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of the disaster.

The tragic incident happened late Friday when a fuel tanker exploded a collision, and many people rushed to the scene to siphon petrol.

The Nigerian leader said: ”I’m anguished unfortunate of lives  and injury to so many.”

He offered condolences behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, the government and people of Sierra Leone and wished the injured an early recovery. (NAN)

