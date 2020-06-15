Buhari condoles with Pastor Itua Ighodalo over wife’s death

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

The president said he shared the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death, and prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

According to him, Pastor Ighodalo is one person who faithfully prays for the country and the government.

He noted that Ighodalo sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” he said. (NAN)

