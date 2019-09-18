Buhari condoles with Olukoyede family

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of Ola Olukoyede, Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) over the passing of his mother and the family matriarch, Mrs Moroluke Marian Fakoyede.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President condoles with family members, friends and Mrs Fakoyede’s close associates over the sad loss, urging them to take solace in the good works of the God fearing woman, who treasured love for family and neighbours.

He said “As the family prepares for her final journey home on Friday, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Mrs Fakoyede eternal rest, and comfort all members of the family.