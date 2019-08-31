Buhari condoles with NIA DG over sister’s death

A Federal Government delegation was in Katsina on Saturday to condole with the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb Ahmed Rufa’i, over the death of his sister, Fatima Aliyu.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the delegation convened President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences to the bereaved family, the government and people of the state.

Buhari who was represented by the leader of the delegation, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, expressed sadness over the loss of Aliyu who he described as a valued citizen.

He sag: ‘‘Hajiya Aliyu will be missed by many for her compassionate side, helping fellow countrymen and women in distress anywhere she came across them.”

He prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to her beloved family members and friends to bear the loss.

In his remarks, the DG, NIA, thanked the president for sending the condolence team to Katsina and prayed for his safe return from Japan.

The presidential delegation also visited Government House, Katsina, where the president’s message to the government and people of the state was delivered to Gov. Bello Masari.

Other members of the delegation included a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Amb Babagana Kingibe, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and the Ambassador-Designate to Chad, Babagana Zanna.(NAN)