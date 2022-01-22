Buhari condoles with Mangal family over passing of Matriarch, Murja Bara’u

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, and the entire Mangal family over passing their mother and matriarch, Hajiya Murja Bara’u on Friday.

In a condolence by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari joined the Kastina State Government and indigenes in mourning the community leader.

According to him, Murja’s charity, strength and industriousness have been a major source inspiration for many, especially women and the less privileged.

He added her and diligence had been strongly interpreted in her children and all those she raised over many years.

Buhari prayed the almighty God would receive her soul and her Aljannatul Firdaus. (NAN)

