Buhari condoles with Kwaŕa over death of Chief of Staff, Logun

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the APC, government and people of Kwara in mourning the passing of Alhaji Aminu Logun, the Chief of Staff to the Kwara governor.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday Buhari described Logun as a dedicated public officer.

”I just received the sad and unfortunate news on the death of Alhaji Logun, a successful industrialist and consummate public intellectual.

”He was a passionate member of our party, APC, who worked for its progress at state and national levels.

“His death comes at a time his services were greatly needed by the party and government as part of our rebuilding efforts.’’

Buhari also condoled with Gov. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara, the state’s executive council and the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The president prayed that Allah would forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with paradise.

Buhari also prayed that God would grant Logun’s family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

