Buhari condoles with Katsina Emirate over death of District Head

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Alhaji Abdulkarim Kabir-Usman, the District Head of Kaita, Katsina State.

The deceased was the younger brother of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman and the older brother of Alhaji Kabiru Mohammed Hassan, Director of Finance and Accounts, State House, Abuja.

The president, in a statement issued by presidential aide, Malam Garba Shehu, condoled the Katsina Emirate Council, the government and the people of Katsina State over the demise of the district head, who was also the Sarkin Sullubawa,

A condolence delegation led by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has been to the palace of the Katsina Emir to deliver the president’s message.

The minister quoted the president as saying that besides serving as the district head for so many years, the demised was an elder statesman and a successful farmer who contributed to the development of the country with distinction.

The president noted with appreciation that the deceased was a champion of efforts to eradicate polio from his community.

Buhari urged business and political leaders to emulate the qualities of the late district head.

In his response, the emir thanked the president for standing with the people of the state in good and bad times.

Gov. Bello Masari of Katsina State, who also received the delegation, spoke about the qualities of the late district head, saying he stood fearlessly with President Buhari in his political odyssey.

He repeated what he said about the president a week ago that he was the best leader ever, citing the president’s commitment to the well-being of the poor as an example.

“We (Katsina State)_have 834,000 children and 10,000 cooks on the school feeding programme.

“We have 41,000 on the N-Power engagement scheme.

“Without the millions of naira paid to the poor under the Conditional Cash Transfer and regular payment of salaries to our workers here, the situation we are in could have been more acute,” Masari said. (NAN)

