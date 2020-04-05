Buhari condoles with Kano community over demise of 2 prominent citizens

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Kano State over the demise of two prominent citizens, Alhaji Mahmud Gaya, and Dr Habibu Gwarzo a teacher, prominent scholar and businessman.

Gaya, a retired forestry superintendent, was the father of Malam Abdullahi Mahmud, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum, Downstream.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari described Gwarzo as “a successful businessman and a community leader who identified himself with the aspirations and progress of his people.

”The late Habibu Gwarzo did not only distinguish himself as a successful businessman, but was also a remarkable scholar.

”A combination of these two virtues is an impressive and enviable record worthy of emulation,” he said.

On late Gaya, the President believed that his contributions in the glorious days of forest conservation and development in the country would not be forgotten.

Buhari prayed to God to forgive the deceased persons and grant them “paradise for their good deeds during their remarkable stay on earth.”

The President, on behalf of his family and the nation, also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and the Kano Emirate.(NAN)