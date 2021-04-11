Buhari condoles with Kaduna Govt., family of Emir of Lere, Garba Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended sympathy to Lere Emirate Council, Government and people of Kaduna State over passing of Emir of Lere, retired Brig.-Gen. Garba .

The president, in a message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, condoled family members, friends and associates of the former military governor of Sokoto State (August 1985 – 1987).

He stated that reputation for discipline, loyalty and passionate commitment to unity and development of the country would always be remembered.

Buhari described the demise of Emir of Lere as “the sad of a distinguished officer and a fine gentleman”.

The president prayed that almighty God would accept the soul of the and military commander, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. (NAN)

