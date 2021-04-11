President Muhammadu Buhari has extended sympathy to Lere Emirate Council, Government and people of Kaduna State over passing of Emir of Lere, retired Brig.-Gen. Garba Mohammed.

The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, condoled with family members, friends and associates of the former military governor of Sokoto State (August 1985 – December 1987).

He stated that Mohammed’s reputation for discipline, loyalty and passionate commitment to unity and development of the country would always be remembered.

Buhari described the demise of Emir of Lere as “the sad loss of a distinguished officer and a fine gentleman”.

The president prayed that almighty God would accept the soul of the statesman and military commander, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

