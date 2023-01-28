Buhari condoles with Gov. Sule of Nasarawa over losses

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday offered his condolences to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Alhaji Hassan Sule.

The deceased, aged 36, has since been buried in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the President said:

“My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Governor and his family on the tragic death of his worthy son, Hassan.”

Buhari also reiterated his prayers and condolences to the government and people of the state following the recent tragedy involving herdsmen.

“May the souls of all the deceased rest in peace,” he added.

In a similar development, the president mourned the demise of Yusuf Dikko, a former member of the House of Representatives for Batagarawa, Rimi and Charanci Constituency in Katsina State.

Buhari expressed grief at the demise of a “remarkable political leader whose spirit and commitment to serving the people was unparalleled”.

He said: ”On behalf of my family and the government, I convey our deepest condolences to the Dikko dynasty in Katsina and in particular to the Ajiyan Katsina, Lamis Ibrahim Dikko, on the irreparable loss of an important pillar of their family.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.” (NAN)