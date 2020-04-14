Buhari condoles with Gbajabiamila over loss of mother-in-law

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his wife, Salamatu, over the passing of her mother, Mrs Mildred Bisalla.

According to a statement signed by presidential media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President joined all family members, friends and associates in mourning the deceased, whose antecedents of piety and charity, especially in her community, continues to resonate in many testimonies.

The statement said Buhari noted that Mrs Bisalla’s diligence in bringing up strong and reputable children will always be appreciated by society, urging the Speaker’s wife to sustain the good works of her mother, which she has long started.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Mrs Bisalla peaceful rest, and comfort her loved ones.