Buhari condoles with family of renowned journalist, Duro Onabule

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule, who passed on Tuesday at 83.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors over the sad loss.

Buhari noted the commendable contributions of the respected journalist to the development of Nigeria.

He particularly lauded him for his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)

