Buhari condoles with family of renowned author, Prof Ike

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with government and people of Anambra State over the passing of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom.

The President, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, condoled with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose loyalty to the nation will continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.

“President Buhari believes that the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like ‘Toads for Supper,’ ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ “Sunset at Dawn,’ The Bottled Leopard’ and other publications, which have been used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.

“The President affirms that the late traditional ruler understood the depth and richness of African cultures and the power of the narratives, exploring every opportunity to showcase Nigeria, and Africa, to the world.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family,” the statement read.