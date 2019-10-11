Buhari condoles with family of Prof. Emmanuel Edozien

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of Professor Emmanuel Edozien, Economic Adviser to former President Shehu Aliyu Shagari, who passed on at 82.

The president’s condolence message is communicated through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari joined friends and associates in mourning the renowned economist, businessman and boardroom guru, ‘’whose contributions to nation building, both in the private and public sector, will always be remembered.’’

The Nigerian leader saluted Edozien’s commitment to a studious life and many years of research on issues that directly impact on lives.

He prayed that Edozien’s invaluable investments in humanity would continue to resonate.

President Buhari prayed for peaceful rest for the soul of the departed, and God’s comfort for the family.(NAN)