Buhari condoles with family of late Dr Falomo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family of Dr Ore Falomo over the death of the medical doctor.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, described him as one who served humanity for many years, working for citizens, eminent Nigerians and medical institutions.

“The President commiserates with friends and professional associates of the former Chief Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, whose dedication to duty and welfare of his patients brought him to recognition, especially as personal physician to politician and business magnate, Chief MKO Abiola.

“President Buhari believes the kindness and humane services of the late chief medical director will be sorely missed, praying that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.”