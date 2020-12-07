Buhari condoles with family of former presidential aspirant, Harry Akande

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of former presidential aspirant of the then All People’s Party, Harry Akande, praying that God will comfort them at such a difficult time.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, joined international and local business partners of the deceased, management and staff of his companies, and all beneficiaries of his foundation in mourning the public spirited investor.

He noted that the late renowned business mogul had over the years registered his kindness in helping the deprived and underprivileged.