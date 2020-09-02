Buhari condoles with family of ex-VC of NOUN, Prof. Gabriel Ojo

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia, indigenes and government of Ekiti in mourning the founding Vice Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Gabriel Afolabi Ojo, who passed away at the age of 91.

President Buhari in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday commiserated with family, friends and associates of the scholar.

The president believed the retired Professor of Geography, a founding staff of the University of Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University) and a Knight of St Gregory the Great of the Roman Catholic Church, lived an exemplary life,

He noted that the deceased had shown the world the reward of discipline, focus and dedication by climbing the academic ladder over many years and becoming a renowned author and administrator, which brought many national and international awards his way.

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.(NAN)