Buhari condoles with family of ace broadcaster, Kunle Olasope

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the first man to appear on television in Nigeria, Kunle Olasope, who passed on at 82.

According to a condolence message by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the deceased left behind a legacy of excellence in broadcasting and foundation for many to build on.

The President also condoled with the media industry, especially the broadcast sector, ”where Olasope shone brilliantly with Nigeria and Africa’s first TV station, Western Nigeria Television, WNTV, becoming a house-hold name.”

Buhari believed the veteran broadcaster’s contribution to media practice would always be remembered, ”and the focus of the programmes he anchored, which were mostly educational and informative, will remain relevant and inspiring.”

The President prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.(NAN)