Buhari condoles with Ezekwesili, over mother’s death

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Minister of Education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, and her entire family over the death of her mother, Mrs Cecilia Ujubuonu.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari urged Ezekwesili and her family to find strength in the good works of Ujubuonu, whose “testimony of reverence for God, and service to humanity continues to resonate’’.

He also condoled with the grandchildren of the late businesswoman, and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, knowing they would particularly miss her counsel and guidance, garnered from years of working hard to raise a disciplined and focused family.

The President prayed that the almighty God would comfort them, and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the departed.(NAN)

Related