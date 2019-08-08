Buhari condoles with ex-Taraba Governor over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of Alhaji Garba Umar, a former Governor of Taraba State, following the death of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Garba Umar.

In a message delivered on his behalf by a Federal Government delegation, President Buhari said, “I am sorry to know about the sad demise of your wife, Hajiya Hadiza. Please extend my heartfelt condolences to your entire family. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the deceased and strength to you and your entire family to bear this irreparable loss,” the President added.

The delegation was made up of Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistants to the President on Domestic Affairs and Media and Publicity respectively; the Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi; and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

Alhaji Umar expressed his deep appreciation to the President for sending the condolence team, and prayed for peace and prosperity to prevail throughout the country.

