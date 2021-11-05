Buhari condoles with ex-Nigerian envoy, Olaniyi over wife’s death

November 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



President Buhari has commiserated with former Nigeria High Commissioner Islamic Republic of Pakistan, retired Maj.-Gen. A.A. Olaniyi and his family over the passing of his wife, Alhaja Alirat Olaniyi.

The president, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday joined family, friends and associates of the -envoy  mourning the sad loss.

He urged all her loved ones find solace the will of the Almighty God and approximate her virtues on earth.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant her soul a peaceful rest. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,