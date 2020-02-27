Buhari condoles with Emir Sanusi over uncle’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday expressed sadness over the passing of retired Ambassador Ado Sanusi, the Dan Iyan Kano and uncle to Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The President described the late Ado Sanusi “as a distinguished diplomat and remarkable statesman who had served his country and his immediate community with dedication.”

According to him, “the great contributions of the late diplomat would be remembered for many years to come.”

President Buhari also extended condolences to the Emir of Kano, his family, the Kano State Government and the people of the State at large over “this enormous loss of a remarkable gentleman and committed public servant.”