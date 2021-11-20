Buhari condoles with Emir of Kazaure, Emirate Council over Dan Iyan Kazaure’s death

President Muhammadu has extended condolences to the family of Alhaji Ahmad Adamu, Dan Iyan Kazaure, whose death was reported on Friday.

Until his death, the late Dan Iya was a member of the Kazaure Emirate Council Jigawa ,  and had served variously the Veterinary Division, the government of the old Northern Region.

He also worked at the Rural Development Agency, the Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA) and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority Kano State.

He also served as Director of the Tropical Commercial Bank and President, the Cooperative Federation, first Kano and later Jigawa State.

a message to the family of the deceased and addressed particularly to the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Adamu and Mr Sulaiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, both of them cousins of the deceased, President described the late Dan Iya as a noted for his frank and fearless views.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Shehu, a statement quoted President as saying:

‘‘His work spanning across many decades is a testimony to his commitment to a better Nigeria and will always be remembered. I am saddened by his demise.

Allah grant repose his soul and the family, the Emirate council and the government and people of Jigawa, the fortitude to bear the loss.” (NAN)

