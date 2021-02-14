President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the demise of Hajiya Khadija Abubakar Maje, the mother of the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Shehu said on a message to the Emir, the people of Hadejia Emirate and the government and people of Jigawa State, President Buhari expressed his deepest condolences and that of the nation following the death of the Emir’s mother.

“Your mother was a witness to your growth and success as a public servant and Emir. I am very sad to hear that she is no more. May Allah give you and your family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. We share your grief,” said the President.

The President prayed for eternal peace for the soul of the departed and extended deep sympathy to her bereaved family.