Buhari condoles with ECOWAS Chair, Embalo on brother’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday offered his condolences to President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, on the death of his older brother, Inoussa Embaló following an illness.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity revealed that in a telephone call to the Guinean leader, President Buhari extended his condolences to the Embalós, the government and the people of Guinea-Bissau, describing the deceased as one of the iconic figures of the West African country.

He said the government and people of Nigeria extend their deepest condolences to the government and people of Guinea in this period of mourning.