Buhari condoles with Cosmas Maduka, family over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, over the passing of his wife, Charity, urging prayers for the family at the trying period.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari joined friends and associates of Maduka family and business group in mourning Mrs Maduka.

He noted the deceased, who was the Vice President of Coscharis Group, and demonstrated virtues in managing her home and businesses effectively.

The president also acknowledged the strength and contributions of the matriarch to the Maduka dynasty and country at large, working as a ”professional teacher, caterer, administrator and, most significantly, a committed evangelist.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family. (NAN)

