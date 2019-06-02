Buhari condoles with COBOM over death of two ‘Buharists’

#TrackNigeria -President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to members of Coalition of Buhari/Osinbajo Movement (COBOM) on the loss of two very committed members.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina who disclosed this Sunday also recalled that Mr Akan Ebenezer and Chief Charles Azubuike Nwora Ojukwu, two dyed-in-the-wool ‘Buharists’ passed on recently after protracted illnesses.

However, the two remained passionate about the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, even right from their hospital beds, a development the President has described as “inspiring and very touching.” He prayed that God will rest their souls, comfort their families, and all those that mourn them.

Akan Ebenezer was the Deputy Publicity Secretary of COBOM, who also ran a vibrant and pulsating social media campaign in support of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, despite suffering from a terminal disease. He remained faithful unto death.

Chief Nwora Ojukwu, 69, belonged to COBOM and Buhari Hangout (BHO), where he campaigned vigorously, and virtually poured out his soul till victory was attained.

Akan Ebenezer will be buried at Efa, in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on June 28, 2019, while Chief Ojukwu will be buried same day at Oba, in Anambra State.

