Buhari condoles with Catholic Church over Bishop Ochiagha’s demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and the Catholic community over the demise of Most Rev. Gregory Ochiagha, Bishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Orlu, Imo.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

He particularly sympathised with members of the church in the Orlu diocese, where the late cleric served as pioneer bishop for about four years and endeared himself to his parishioners.

Buhari said that Ochiagha’s contributions to the spiritual growth of the Catholic faithful during his decades of service would not be forgotten.

He prayed God to console the grieving Catholic community and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the late revered bishop. (NAN)